Pedro Sánchez heads to West Africa as migrant arrivals surge

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has undertaken a three-day diplomatic tour of West Africa as his government faces a significant surge in migrant arrivals, particularly in the Canary Islands. The left-wing coalition government is grappling with the increasing strain on the Atlantic archipelago, which has seen a dramatic rise in boats carrying migrants from Africa.

The Canary Islands, located off the northwestern coast of Africa, have been inundated with migrant boats, with Spain’s coastguard conducting nearly daily rescues. This surge has left the islands feeling increasingly neglected by both Madrid and Brussels. In response, Sánchez is visiting key West African nations—Mauritania, The Gambia, and Senegal—in an effort to address the crisis.

Mauritania, the primary departure point for many of these migrants, is a central focus of Sánchez’s trip. However, it remains unclear what incentives Sánchez might offer to encourage Mauritanian authorities to intensify their efforts to prevent migrants from setting sail. This visit comes just six months after Sánchez’s last trip to Mauritania, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

Fernando Clavijo, the regional president of the Canary Islands, recently met with Sánchez and expressed grave concerns about the potential for even greater numbers of migrants. Clavijo warned that over 150,000 refugees are reportedly poised to depart from Mauritania’s coast and called on the European Union to share the burden, emphasizing that the Canary Islands should not bear the brunt of Europe’s migration pressures alone.

“In the end, it’s a pressure for Europe because they are arriving in Europe, in Spain, and not just on the Canary Islands,” Clavijo stated, highlighting that the islands are often just the first stop for migrants who aim to reach other European countries, particularly France.

The numbers illustrate the scale of the crisis. Between January 1 and August 15 of this year, 22,304 migrants arrived in the Canary Islands, a 126% increase from the 9,864 arrivals during the same period in 2023, according to Spain’s interior ministry. Across Spain, migrant arrivals totalled 31,155 by mid-August, a 66.2% increase from the 18,745 arrivals a year earlier. These figures suggest that 2024 may set a new record for migrant arrivals, surpassing the previous high of 39,910 recorded last year.

The Atlantic route to the Canary Islands, while dangerous due to strong currents and overcrowded, often unseaworthy boats, remains the primary conduit for migrants. Thousands of deaths and disappearances occur each year as migrants attempt the perilous crossing.

The Canary Islands are not the only region affected by the migrant surge. The Spanish enclave of Ceuta, located on the North African coast, has also seen a sharp increase in arrivals. Ceuta, along with its neighboring enclave Melilla, has long been a destination for migrants fleeing violence and poverty across Africa, seeking refuge by crossing the only land borders between Africa and the European Union.

A particular challenge in these regions is the influx of unaccompanied minors, who cannot legally be sent back and whose care falls to the regional governments. This has placed enormous strain on local resources. In the Canary Islands, the regional government is currently caring for 5,100 foreign minors, despite having capacity for only 2,000. A similar situation is unfolding in Ceuta.

To address this, Sánchez’s government attempted to pass a modification to immigration law in July that would have allowed for the redistribution of minors across Spain’s 17 regions. However, the proposal was blocked by the main opposition party, the right-wing People’s Party (PP), as well as the far-right Vox group and the Catalan pro-independence party Junts per Catalunya (JxCat), all of which have taken a hardline stance on immigration.

During his meeting with Sánchez, Clavijo secured a renewed pledge of €50 million in support for the Canary Islands—the same amount the region received in the past two years. However, Clavijo argued that this sum falls far short of the €150 million his administration has already spent this year to manage the crisis.