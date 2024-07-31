Pedro Sánchez to testify in corruption inquiry against his wife



Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is to testify today, 30 July, in a preliminary corruption inquiry into his wife Begoña Gómez’s business ties, a Madrid court announced.

Judge Juan Carlos Peinado will hear Sánchez as a ‘witness’ at the PM’s official residence, the Moncloa Palace, at 11am today, a court statement said.

The proceedings are part of a preliminary investigation into whether Gómez used her position as the premier’s wife to secure sponsors for a university master’s degree course that she ran.

Peinado said Sánchez’s testimony would be ‘convenient, useful and relevant’ for the investigation to establish whether there was influence peddling.

The investigation over alleged corruption and influence peddling has infuriated Sánchez, who has characterised the allegations as an effort by the right-wing and far-right political groups to undermine him and his left-wing government.

Begona Gómez on Friday invoked her right to remain silent under questioning by a judge. Gómez had briefly appeared before the same judge on 5th July, but the hearing was suspended after her lawyer said they had ‘not been notified’ about all the complaints against her and asked for time to study them.

The investigation began on 16th April following a complaint by Manos Limpias (‘Clean Hands’), an anti-graft NGO linked to the far-right, alleging corruption in the private sector and influence peddling, while admitting its claims were based on media reports.

A second complaint, citing influence peddling, was filed by Hazte Oir (‘Make Yourself Heard’), an ultra-Catholic pressure group with far-right ties.

Prime Minister Sánchez has repeatedly insisted his wife has done nothing wrong, with his justice minister, Félix Bolaños, also coming out in her defence.