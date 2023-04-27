Pedro Sanchez to visit White House



The White House announce that United States President Joe Biden will be hosting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Friday, 12th May. The visit is expected to deepen the historic ties between the two countries.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that during their meeting, the two leaders will review efforts as NATO allies and close partners to strengthen their bilateral defence relationship, transatlantic security, and economic prosperity. Highlighting their unwavering support for the Ukraine will be a key topic of discussion.

This will be the second meeting between Sánchez and Biden, with the last one taking place during the NATO summit in Madrid in June last year. Sánchez has also been actively engaging in international diplomacy, recently meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on another state visit, showcasing Spain’s intention to increase its international influence.

The upcoming visit comes as Spain is preparing to take over the European Union’s rotating presidency in July, which will further project the country on the world stage. Spain has also been actively supporting the Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, as part of a European coalition that is providing heavy weapons and training to Ukrainian tank crews ahead of an expected counter-offensive against the Russian invasion.

The meeting between Biden and Sánchez is expected to further strengthen the relationship between the United States and Spain and reaffirm their commitment to mutual interests, including defence, security, and global cooperation.