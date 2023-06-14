Pet holidays promoted across Costa Blanca



The Costa Blanca Tourist Board has organised a special program to demonstrate the range of pet-friendly options available to tourists visiting the area with their beloved pets. The initiative aimed to highlight the diverse holiday experiences that pet owners can enjoy while ensuring the comfort and enjoyment of their animal companions.

Under the guidance of the Board’s director, Jose Mancebo, two prominent social media influencers from Belgium and France, boasting a combined following of nearly two million people, were invited to stay in the region for several days. The influencers embarked on a tour of various towns and cities, including Altea, Benidorm, Denia, El Campello, and Santa Pola, to personally witness and showcase the pet-friendly offerings available.

Throughout their stay, the influencers participated in an array of activities designed to accommodate pets, such as kayaking, cycling and trekking. By experiencing these activities first-hand, the influencers could provide their followers with an authentic glimpse into the kind of pet-friendly experiences that await them in the Costa Blanca region.

Jose Mancebo expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, saying: “The pet-friendly trips cater to a niche market whose growth warrants the development of specialized infrastructure, resources, and spaces that are adapted to accommodate pets.” He further revealed plans to launch a dedicated campaign targeting visitors who wish to bring their pets along during their vacation.

This latest effort builds upon last year’s call by the Costa Blanca Tourist Board to establish a recognisable emblem or logo that identifies tourist attractions and establishments open to hosting animals. By creating this distinctive symbol, the Board aims to make it easier for pet owners to identify places that are welcoming to their furry friends, thereby promoting greater inclusivity and convenience for tourists with pets.

The Costa Blanca region is renowned for its stunning beaches, picturesque landscapes, and rich cultural heritage. By actively promoting pet-friendly experiences, the Tourist Board hopes to attract an even wider range of travellers who wish to explore these beautiful surroundings without leaving their pets behind. The initiative not only benefits tourists but also stimulates the local economy by encouraging the growth of a specialized pet-friendly tourism sector.

As the social media influencers from Belgium and France prepare to share their experiences with their substantial online followings, it is expected that the positive coverage will generate increased interest in pet-friendly holidays in the Costa Blanca.