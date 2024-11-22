Physical Exercise and a Balanced Diet Help COPD Patients Improve Their Quality of Life



• COPD significantly impacts cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension and arrhythmias.

• The prevalence of COPD has decreased due to reduced smoking rates, yet its incidence remains high due to an ageing population.

To mark World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Day, Dr Líder Espinoza Cordero, a specialist in the Pulmonology Department at Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital, advises COPD patients to not only avoid tobacco use but also engage in regular physical activity appropriate to their condition and maintain a balanced diet to enjoy a better quality of life.

Another crucial element is pulmonary rehabilitation, which helps alleviate symptoms. “It’s important to bear in mind,” explains Dr Espinoza, “that this therapy is indicated for any patient with chronic respiratory disease who continues to experience symptoms despite receiving appropriate pharmacological treatment.”

“COPD patients,” highlights Dr Espinoza Cordero, “often face an exacerbation of other respiratory conditions as their disease progresses, such as obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA). Moreover, cardiovascular diseases, including arrhythmias and heart failure, also have a significant impact on their health and require specialist monitoring.”

COPD affects approximately 10–15% of the adult population. While its prevalence has decreased due to the decline in smoking rates, its incidence remains high, driven by the ageing population, notes the specialist from Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital.

Treatment for COPD

The primary treatment for COPD is smoking cessation, followed by inhalation therapy, which mainly involves the use of bronchodilators. In specific cases, inhaled corticosteroids are added to reduce inflammation.

“In advanced stages of the disease with severe oxygen deprivation,” explains Dr Espinoza Cordero, “home oxygen therapy becomes necessary.”

Dr Espinoza also emphasises the importance of vaccination for COPD patients to prevent influenza and SARS-CoV infections, and, most importantly, pneumonia through pneumococcal vaccination.