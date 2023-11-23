Plans to widen N332 in Torrevieja move forward



The Ministry of Ecological Transition has officially notified the Torrevieja City Council about its intention to start the public consultation phase for the environmental evaluation of the National-332 as it passes through Torrevieja. However, the announcement carries a caveat as it will only cover the environmental assessment of slightly more than half of the eight-kilometre route. Specifically, the focus will be on the section between the Torrevieja University Hospital turnoff and the Ozone commercial centre at the access point to the CV-905.

This development comes six years after the government initially disclosed the drafting award in June 2018. While the completion of the transport study is a milestone, the subsequent environmental evaluation is now deemed crucial for the definitive approval of the works and subsequent tendering process.

A key concern raised by the Torrevieja City Council pertains to the fact that the project under “public consultation only includes” the 4 km segment between the Torrevieja Hospital junction and the intersection with the CV-905.

The current single-lane road handles a substantial traffic volume of 40,000 vehicles daily in each direction. Notoriously prone to delays, especially during peak hours, the identified section is now under scrutiny for potential enhancements.

Since 2014, the eight-kilometre stretch has implemented a double continuous line to enhance safety and mitigate the frequency and severity of accidents. The entire ring road features light signals to improve safety during traffic congestions, complemented by radar cameras in two sections. Furthermore, an area flagged as a black spot due to the frequency of serious accidents has been identified.

Mayor Eduardo Dolon of Torrevieja explained that this progress follows a meeting held at the close of the previous year at the Ministry of Development headquarters. During this meeting, the mayor emphasised the need to sped up administrative procedures to facilitate the government’s initiation of the tendering process for the impending works.

In light of these developments, the mayor has called for a new meeting at the Ministry of Development’s headquarters to gain insights into the ministry’s projections regarding the future scheduling of the works. The community eagerly awaits further updates as this critical infrastructure project moves through the evaluation and consultation phases.