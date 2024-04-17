Police arrest man for alleged sexual assault in Orihuela Costa



Local Police in Orihuela Costa have taken swift action following an alleged incident of sexual assault reported in Orihuela Costa. According to police reports, officers were on patrol in the Campoamor golf area when they received a distress call passed on by the 112-emergency service regarding an incident at an adults only gambling arcade.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers were informed by the establishment’s manager that a patron had allegedly assaulted another customer. The victim explained that while socialising with an acquaintance, the man began to encroach upon her personal space, groping her and making unwelcome advances. Despite her attempts to stop his actions and voice her discomfort, he carried on with the assault until she was able to break free and alert staff, prompting the assailant to flee the premises.

In response to the incident, the Orihuela Local Police promptly apprehended a suspect in connection with the alleged sexual assault. The case underscores the importance of immediate intervention and support for victims of gender-based violence. Anyone in need of assistance or support can reach out to the telephone helpline 016, which operates around the clock to provide aid to victims, their families, and those in their support networks.