Police crackdown on illegal UK cars



Local police in Spain have increased their efforts to enforce stricter controls on unlicensed and uninsured British cars, following an agreement made between the Spanish authorities and the British Embassy. This comes after the recent UK-Spain driving licence deal granted Spanish authorities greater access to the DVLA database in the UK for improved monitoring of vehicle registrations and insurance status.

The agreement, which was ratified into law on 16th March, 2023, allows Brits residing in Spain to continue driving using their UK licences and exchange them for Spanish ones. However, in return, the Spanish negotiators sought increased access to the DVLA database to crack down on illegal vehicle activity.

As a result, Spanish police have been actively monitoring UK vehicles in Spain to ensure compliance with local laws, such as registering with Spanish number plates and obtaining a valid ITV (the Spanish equivalent of an MOT), within the legally allowed time frame. According to Spanish law, UK and foreign registered vehicles must switch to a new Spanish number plate after six months if they belong to a non-resident, and after 30 days if they belong to a legal resident.

Police now have enhanced tools to impound vehicles that violate these rules, as seen in recent cases where vehicles with expired MOTs have been towed away. It is a legal requirement for all vehicles that are not merely passing through Spain on holiday to be registered with Spanish number plates, have a valid ITV, and be fully insured.

The increased enforcement measures by Spanish police are aimed at ensuring compliance with local driving laws and promoting road safety. Brits residing in Spain are urged to familiarize themselves with the local regulations and ensure their vehicles are properly registered and insured to avoid penalties and vehicle impoundment