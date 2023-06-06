Potential breakthrough in detecting driver fatigue



Driver fatigue, responsible for a significant percentage of traffic accidents, has prompted a closer examination of its causes and potential solutions. Various countries are taking the issue of driver fatigue seriously and seeking effective measures to combat it. In Australia, researchers at Monash University in Melbourne have made significant progress in developing a solution to easily determine a driver’s level of fatigue through a blood analysis. By analysing specific biomarkers in the blood, authorities can identify if a driver surpasses the permissible fatigue threshold, making them liable to fines.

According to statistics released by the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT), between 20% and 30% of traffic accidents are attributed to driver fatigue, often resulting from inadequate breaks and extended periods of continuous driving without rest.

Fatigue severely impairs a driver’s ability to operate a vehicle safely, impacting their vision, hearing, body sensations, movements, and decision-making capabilities. Recognizing the symptoms of fatigue and taking prompt action is crucial to prevent accidents.

The study conducted by Monash University demonstrates that the blood analysis can accurately determine whether a driver has been awake for 24 consecutive hours with a 99% success rate. The researchers identified five biomarkers that reflect the level of fatigue in the human body. Australian authorities envision using this test in a manner similar to alcohol and drug screenings to detect drivers unfit to continue driving due to fatigue.

Although still in the development phase, this innovative blood analysis could potentially be available within the next two years, initially for post-accident analysis purposes. The study’s tests were conducted on a closed circuit, revealing a striking finding: drivers who had only slept for three hours were ten times more likely to be involved in accidents.

The potential implementation of this breakthrough blood test could revolutionize efforts to address driver fatigue and reduce the number of fatigue-related accidents on the roads. By effectively identifying tired drivers, authorities can take appropriate measures to ensure road safety and prevent potential tragedies. As research and development continue, the hope is that this technology will be utilized to its full potential, safeguarding drivers and passengers alike from the dangers of driver fatigue.