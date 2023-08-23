Almost a hundred prehistoric rock carvings have been found in Guardamar del Segura
and Rojales during an investigation carried out by the archaeologist, Antonio García
Menárguez, in collaboration with the university expert in Anthropology, photographer
and journalist, Eduardo de Gea.
The investigation identified this type of art for the first time in the region with a total
of 17 locations in the municipalities of the Vega Baja including Rojales and Guardamar.
The chronology focuses on the Bronze Age, according to the preliminary conclusions of
Antonio García.
Eduardo de Gea explains that the historical remains found, such as bowls or
petroglyphs, which are artificial holes excavated in natural rock surfaces. Most of them
have geometric shapes and others do not have a clear shape, while others form
drawings such as sheets and presses. Carvings were also located in rock formations
forming altars.
It is believed that these historical remains were related to livestock and prehistoric
practice rites and offerings, especially to attract rain and increase fertility.
A research group is being formed to continue this pioneering research in the region.
Prehistoric rock carvings in Guardamar and Rojales
Almost a hundred prehistoric rock carvings have been found in Guardamar del Segura