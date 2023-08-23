Prehistoric rock carvings in Guardamar and Rojales

Almost a hundred prehistoric rock carvings have been found in Guardamar del Segura

and Rojales during an investigation carried out by the archaeologist, Antonio García

Menárguez, in collaboration with the university expert in Anthropology, photographer

and journalist, Eduardo de Gea.

The investigation identified this type of art for the first time in the region with a total

of 17 locations in the municipalities of the Vega Baja including Rojales and Guardamar.

The chronology focuses on the Bronze Age, according to the preliminary conclusions of

Antonio García.

Eduardo de Gea explains that the historical remains found, such as bowls or

petroglyphs, which are artificial holes excavated in natural rock surfaces. Most of them

have geometric shapes and others do not have a clear shape, while others form

drawings such as sheets and presses. Carvings were also located in rock formations

forming altars.

It is believed that these historical remains were related to livestock and prehistoric

practice rites and offerings, especially to attract rain and increase fertility.

A research group is being formed to continue this pioneering research in the region.