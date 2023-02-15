Preparations for St Patrick’s Parade



This year’s St Patrick Day Parade will take place on Friday 17th March at 3.30 at Cabo Roig strip. The committee are working hard to make it the best parade ever and are delighted that Anthony Molloy Captain of the Donegal team that won the All Ireland championship in 1992 will be parade Marshall.

As Mr Molloy is a serving member of Donegal County Council, the parade committee are hopeful that councillors from Orihuela and the surrounding areas will attend the parade this year.

A number of fundraising events are taking place and the committee would like to thank Smiling Jacks for the money raised through its bowling night to Milos and McCafferty’s which have both organised golf events. The Trinity Bar held a charity walk and O’Riordan’s are hosting a race night on 15th March – this the same evening that Anthony Molloy is arriving in Spain and so he will be going along to enjoy the fun.

Without these bars raising money to fund the parade the event wouldn’t happen. Any bars and restaurants that would like to organise fundraising events for this year’s St Patrick’s Day Parade can contact Gerry Carroll, Parade Treasurer, or email: briankiernan100@gmail.com. Anyone bar, business, restaurant or organisation wishing to enter a float into the parade or dance or music troupes wanting to take part can WhatsApp 0034634390463 or email on the same address.