Progress made in resolving beach bars despite Easter delay



After facing delays in opening the beach bars as promised for Easter, the Orihuela Government team is making headway in resolving the contract issues. Despite the setback, the Contracting Board announced the award of two groups of bars on, with just one lot remaining to be awarded after last week’s announcements.

The newly awarded lots include tender number 2 covering Cala Cerrada, Cala Bosque, and Cala Capitán, as well as number 3 covering La Caleta and Aguamarina. Adem Levante, the previous concessionaire operating under the Chiringuitos del Sol trademark, secured the successful bid.

Adem Levante offered an annual fee of 802,814 euros for the first lot and 403,881 euros for the second batch, significantly higher than the Council’s initial fee request. The beach bars in Cala Bosque (La Zenia) and La Caleta will operate year-round, along with their respective services, such as toilets.

There are also financial benefits for the Council, which will now double its previous income from beach bars and water sports services, projecting an annual revenue close to two million euros compared to the previous 900,000 euros.

The contracts for Punta Prima, Cala Mosca, and Cala Estaca are still pending, while Cafe Olé & Friends secured the bars on the beaches of La Glea, Barranco Rubio, and Mil Palmeras, and Recreativos Acuáticos Horadada obtained the nautical sports contract.

It is believed that La Caleta will be the first to open, hopefully before the end of this month.