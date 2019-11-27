Rebecca Serwotka – Your favourite local property expert, of Inmobiliaria Real Estate Agents in Ciudad Quesada & published author of “Moving Forward – 25 Essential Rules For Buying & Selling Real Estate Without Going Crazy.” Request your FREE copy today! Featured on Best Buy Spain – Property TV

As December is fast approaching, many homeowners think that they should wait to put their home on the market for sale until Spring, as buyers will be too busy preparing for Christmas. This is not true!

Not only will you be helping other homeowners sell their homes before yours, due to the fact that buyers won’t even have the opportunity of looking at yours if you’re not on the market in the first place, but buyers love walking through a home that has the smells of the season from biscuits baking in the oven, to pine scented candles.

Some properties actually show better during Winter. Especially if they’re South facing. Winter sun purchasers often have “South facing,” at the top of their wish list!

Buyers that visit this area during the winter months are generally, serious purchasers. They are usually the type of people that don’t have the chance to take the time off during the rest of the year. Families especially, often search for holiday homes during the school holidays.

Or if your property is currently on the market, and you’re tempted to remove it until January, find your willpower and stay the course.

There is always lower inventory during the Winter. If you wait until Spring to list your property for sale, you’ll be competing with everyone else that has that very same opinion. You don’t want to be competing with your price! Low inventory (fewer properties on the market for sale) = higher price. High inventory = lower price.

Remember, your home won’t ever sell, if it’s not on the market!

Selling your home? Enjoy the journey!

