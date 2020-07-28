Quarantine could be reinstated for returning Brits

Thousands of Brits on holiday in Spain could have to quarantine on their return as the country is on the brink of being deemed unsafe. As Spain has been hit with a fresh outbreak of coronavirus, with cases up threefold since the end of their lockdown, countires are considering changing our safety status. So the droves of Brits who have already flocked to the Costas and Balearics, now risk being forced to undergo border measures on their return.

Sources at Whitehall have said the situation is being closely monitored and a decision to throw Spain or parts of it off the safe list could be made very shortly.

This week there will be a decision on the 25 quarantine-free links to other countries and the three-week reviews will also be formally ditched in favour of a new “rolling system”.

At the start of last week, Spain saw a huge jump of 4,581 new virus cases and travel experts immediately said the spike was a “massive test” for the Government’s travel corridor policy. The figures continued to increase through the week as outbreaks spread. Locally Santa Pola, Eleche and Pilar all saw increases. Murcia as a region brought in new restrictions for nightclubs, late bars and inside drinking to try and curb the spread between young people.

In contrast, Portugal — initially denied an air link by ministers in the first quarantine review — had just 135 new cases and will be deemed safe. This will mean Brits should be able to jet off to the Algarve next week without having to quarantine on return.

The new quarantine “rolling system” will mirror the Foreign Office’s travel advice, with nation by nation warnings regularly updated.

A Whitehall source said: “Instead of big reviews every three weeks, we will look for a system where countries come on and off as and when we see spikes or drops in cases.”