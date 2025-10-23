Quirónsalud strengthens its Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology team



Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital has strengthened its Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology Service with the addition of a new specialised medical team, made up of doctors Miguel Ángel Moltó, Francisco García, and Jesús García, professionals with extensive experience in the field of orthopedic surgery and traumatology.

The service is responsible for the prevention, diagnosis, clinical follow-up, surgical and non-surgical treatment, as well as the rehabilitation of congenital or acquired pathologies and functional disorders, whether traumatic or not, that affect the musculoskeletal system.

With solid training and extensive experience, the new Traumatology specialists at Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital are proficient in the most innovative surgical techniques, such as arthroscopy, surgical treatment of fractures, and the implantation of cutting-edge joint prostheses. They also apply minimally invasive procedures that reduce recovery times and improve patients’ quality of life.

The Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology Service works in coordination with the hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy units, offering a multidisciplinary and personalised approach to ensure the patient’s full functional recovery.

Quirónsalud has several centres in the Valencian Community and the Region of Murcia, forming a leading group at the forefront of medicine where people are the centre.

Quirónsalud is at the forefront of private healthcare in the Valencian Community and Murcia in terms of technological equipment, as well as comfort and services for both patients and the professionals who provide services.

Quirónsalud is the leading healthcare group in Spain and, together with its parent company Fresenius-Helios, also in Europe. In addition to its operations in Spain, Quirónsalud is also present in Latin America. Together, it has more than 50,000 professionals in more than 180 healthcare centres, including 57 hospitals with more than 8,000 beds. It boasts the most advanced technology and a highly specialised and internationally renowned team of professionals.

The Group works to promote teaching (ten of its hospitals are university hospitals) and medical-scientific research (it has the FJD Health Research Institute, accredited by the State Secretariat for Research, Development and Innovation).

Furthermore, its healthcare services are organized into units and cross-functional networks that optimize the experience accumulated across the different centres and the clinical translation of its research. Quirónsalud is currently developing numerous research projects throughout Spain, and many of its centres are leading the way in this field, pioneering different specialties such as oncology, cardiology, endocrinology, gynecology, and neurology, among others.