Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital Kicks Off Its 25th Anniversary with the Inauguration of the Bell of Dreams



Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital has officially launched the commemorative activities for its 25th anniversary with an emotional and meaningful event: the inauguration of the Bell of Dreams, a symbol of hope for oncology patients. This ceremony, held in the hospital’s oncology ward, serves as a prelude to World Cancer Day, observed on 4th February, and was attended by healthcare professionals, representatives of patient associations, and families.

Dr Carlos Yago, Medical Director of Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital, was present at the event and emphasised the importance of these symbolic gestures in “reminding patients that it is possible to overcome the disease. The Bell of Dreams represents the strength, hope and resilience that define oncology patients.”

Alongside him, Nuria Armengol, Director of Nursing, highlighted the fundamental role of the nursing team in providing emotional support throughout the oncology process. Also speaking at the event were Victoria Meneses, President of Afecáncer, and Manoli Flores, President of the Alicante Association for the Fight Against Cancer, both of whom agreed on the importance of initiatives such as this in raising awareness and providing community support for patients.

Dr Joseba Rebollo, a specialist in Medical Oncology, also underscored the significance of this moment, stating, “More and more patients are able to ring the Bell of Dreams because treatments are becoming increasingly effective, and science is advancing at a promising pace.” The ceremony concluded with words from Dr Rosa Cañón, Head of Radiation Oncology at Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital, who reminded everyone that “cancer treatment is a collective effort involving patients, families, healthcare professionals and society as a whole. Together, we are stronger in the fight against this disease.”

The most emotional moment of the day was the first ringing of the bell, led by Esther, a six-year-old girl who has overcome cancer. Her gesture filled everyone with hope and emotion, symbolising victory over the disease and sending a powerful message of strength to those still undergoing treatment.

The event was attended by members of both patient associations, professionals from the hospital’s oncology platform, and representatives of the medical teams. It marked the beginning of a year full of commemorative activities to celebrate 25 years of commitment to health and life at Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital.