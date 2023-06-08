Quirónsalud Torrevieja receives the golden seal of the Joint Commission International, the most demanding quality accreditation in the world in the health field



The Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja has been accredited with the golden seal of the Joint Commission International, the highest distinction granted by this body, after an exhaustive audit in which more than 1,200 quality standards have been analysed, which the hospital rigorously complies with.

This accreditation of the Joint Commission International is the most demanding worldwide for the health field and analyses that all the care and processes of the hospital are focused on safety and quality, and in a process of continuous improvement.

Continuous improvement of quality and safety in care at Quirónsalud Torrevieja

The achievement of accreditation means an official recognition of the great effort to improve the safety and quality of care, guaranteeing a safe patient care environment and permanent work for the reduction of risks.

The Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja has carried out multiple actions in order to promote a safety culture established throughout the organisation, working on the improvement of the six international safety objectives recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO): unequivocal identification of the patient, effective communication between professionals, improvement of safety in the use of high-risk medicines, safe surgery, decreasing the risk of infections and reducing the risk of falls.

The audit team has highlighted as a differentiating element of the Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja the great teamwork of the hospital, the excellence in the safety culture and the involvement and enthusiasm with the continuous improvement of the hospital.

The organisations accredited with this prestigious seal (which must be renewed every three years), respond to an international demand for evaluation in the health sector through quality levels based on evaluable standards and comparable with other countries, with the aim of stimulating constant improvement.

The Quirónsalud Group also holds this accreditation from the Teknon Medical Centre, the Dexeus University Hospital, the Quirónsalud Barcelona Hospital, the Quirónsalud Madrid University Hospital, the Quirónsalud Córdoba University Hospital, the Ricardo Palma Clinic in Lima (Peru), and the Imbanaco Clinic in Cali (Colombia).

Last year, Quirónsalud became the first private hospital group in the world to obtain the Joint Commission International Enterprise accreditation, as well as the first health entity in Europe to do so. The fact of having this recognition is an additional guarantee for patients seeking the best health care to treat their health problems.

What is Joint Commission International?

The Joint Commission International is a non-profit organisation, which has been working since the 90s in more than 100 countries to improve patient safety and quality of care, offering health accreditation services internationally. This organisation audits hospitals, health systems and agencies, government ministries and institutions, promoting rigorous standards of care. JCI is the most prestigious health accreditation in the world for its high level of demand, for the safety it provides to the patient and for the rigorous and exhaustive evaluation of all care processes.