Record number of shoppers for Zenia Boulevard



Local shopping centre, Zenia Boulevard has recently experienced an extraordinary surge in visitors. According to the management, the shopping mall located on the Orihuela Costa has witnessed an astounding influx of 6,465,702 shoppers during the first six months of 2023. This impressive figure marks an 18% increase compared to the same period last year.

Since its grand opening in September 2012, Zenia Boulevard has been a popular destination for shoppers, leisure seekers, and tourists alike. With the latest wave of visitors, it seems to be on track to shatter all previous records for annual footfall. The management is optimistic about surpassing last year’s total of 13.8 million visitors, and the peak months of July and August are expected to play a significant role in achieving this feat.

Cristina Ros, Centre Manager, expressed her delight in the thriving numbers, stating, “Based on the first six months, 2023 will be a very positive year, and we will exceed the 13.8 million total achieved last year.”

To further enhance the shopping experience and maintain its position as the prime retail destination in the region, Zenia Boulevard has an impressive €18 million improvement plan underway. This substantial investment is focusing on enhancing the facades, pavements, and rest areas throughout the complex.

The management has been mindful of minimising any disruption to shoppers and retailers during the improvement phase. As such, the bulk of the renovation work is scheduled to take place during the autumn, with a significant portion of it happening at night. This strategic approach will ensure that shops and restaurants can continue with their normal opening hours, offering an uninterrupted shopping and dining experience to the visitors.