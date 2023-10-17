Record total raised by Rock Against Cancer



Rock Against Cancer achieves the largest donation in its history in its sixth edition 2023: a total of no less than €20,000. On 11th October, €10,000 was presented to Manoli Flores, President of Alicante Para La Lucha Contra el Cáncer and another €10,000 to Victoria Meneses, President of AFECÁNCER, both attending with members of their boards of directors.

The event took place in the Viking Assistance Group building, located in the heart of Torrevieja, and home to one of the main sponsors of this charity festival, which has been running since 2015.

Janet Figueroa expressed on behalf of the entire Organising Committee, and on behalf of Neil Wyatt, who could not be present at the event, their deepest gratitude, both to volunteers, artists, sponsors, collaborators and the public, for all the support received. It is a lot of hard work, and it is continuous, with all the responsibility and dedication that goes with it.

“What makes us all most happy is that the entire donation goes directly to help our community,” she added.

The first Rock Against Cancer festival took place in 2015. In 2009, the Wyatt brothers made a donation to the AECC when they celebrated the 20th anniversary of Monroe’s Rock Café in the Eras of Salt. Years later, Neil welcomed Janet on board to organise a music festival specifically to raise funds for the cancer cause.

The first two editions (2015 and 2017) took place on Apolo Street, in front of Monroe’s Music Pub. The response was massive, and the public really enjoyed all the activities and food trucks on the street.

Due to the pandemic, we were forced to cancel the 5th edition in 2020. Safety comes first, so we had the initiative to organize small concerts in various venues on the Costa Blanca, with the great support and commitment of Robert Grumheden from VIKING ASSISTANCE and Lars Andersen of DVBLAB. In this way we also support our local businesses and artists with safe culture, holding smaller events in collaboration with local bars/restaurants, always complying with the regulations required by health authorities during that time.

This year’s lineup once again featured two of Denmark’s most important tribute bands: Almost AC/DC and Bryan Adams Tribute Band – DK, who were a real success at the last concert. In addition to our local bands, we welcomed for the first time the band THE BOSS – Tribute to Springsteen, who will make us vibrate with their entire “Street Band”. The big news wsas the SAD European Metallica Tribute from Italy This year also saw the Madrid band Linkoln Park, who kicked off their Meteora 2023-2024 tour at Rock Against Cancer.