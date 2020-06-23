Registration open for children’s Summer Sports School

The Councillor for Sports, Víctor Bernabéu, has announced that the Summer School will open on 29th June 29 with registration now open.

“The school will be organised into three groups by age. Group 1 is children between 5 and 8 years old; Group 2 for children from 9 to 12 years old; and the third group for children who experience diversity,” said Councillor Bernabéu.

The Councillor further explained that ‘different children’s sports activities will be carried out such as baseball, hockey, paddle, basketball, handball, as well as different physical workshops, popular games, use of scooters and skateboards, talks on nutrition and first aid sessions among other activities’.

Given the current pandemic, the capacity is limited, so all children and activities must be registered to pre-book. This can be done through the website of the Department of Sports: http://deportes.orihuela.es/, where those interested can find all the steps to be followed, as well as a section on frequently asked questions to resolve any possible queries.

Municipal swimming pools

The Councillor for Sports also announced the opening of the outdoor recreational pools across the municipality on 27th June at 10:00am to 2:00pm and from 3:30pm to 8:00pm. During the time between these public sessions – between 2:00pm and 3:30pm the pools will be disinfected.

The swimming pool at the Palacio del Agua will open its doors on 22nd June at its usual time after having carried out all the required measures.

As for the sports courts, these opened their doors from 15th June, both open and covered facilities.