Renovation of sewage network in Rambla de Villamartín



Ángel Noguera, Councillor for Infrastructures, has been discussing the upgrade in the4 sewage network on the road that leads from La Zenia to Villamartin. H explained “the need for intervention is justified given that in episodes of heavy rain the runoff channel by the boulevard has exposed a buried section of the collector and caused frequent breaks that need repairing”.

The object of the work is to renew the deteriorated section of sewage collector that runs along the Rambla de las Estacas. To maintain the service, two pumping station will be installed. The first will push the wastewater to the existing network that will continue in service and finally discharge into the second pumping station. which will push the wastewater to the existing collector that runs along Canyon Hills Street. The upgraded system will solve the current problem of ruptures in the existing collector during periods of heavy rain.

The first phase of this project was carried out outside the area of the boulevard on Manuel de Falla and Canyon Hills streets, and consist of the installation of PVC pipes, with a budget of 129,249 euros, from the Sewerage Renovation Fund.

Finally, Councillor Noguera indicated that “prior to the start of the second phase of th project, various contacts have been maintained with the Segura Hydrographic Confederation, which has to authorise the work, in order to agree on the technical solutions to be adopted for the planned works in the surrounding area of the boulevard and in the surrounding areas of the Posttrasvase Canal”. The amount of this work is 695,490.94 euros charged to the Renovation Funds with a 5-month execution period.