REPAIR WORK BEGINS ON THE PEDESTRIAN PATH IN LA MATA

The Mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolon, along with the Councillor for Infrastructure and Urban Management, Sandra Sanchez, the Councillor for Beaches, Antonio Vidal, and representatives of the company awarded ORTHEM-ABALA TORREVIEJA, has visited the repair works of the pedestrian path of La Mata, which began yesterday, and has an award amount of 3,929,612.38 € (VAT included), having applied a 10% drop in the bid price. The works are expected to take one year to complete and will cover a total area of 1,317 linear metres.

The scope of the works to be undertaken includes the discontinuous area of occupation of the promenade between the boundary of the municipalities of Torrevieja and Guardamar del Segura, up to the boundary between the Molino del Agua Park and Sector P-4, Molino Blanco.

The project is not continuous and is divided into three sections:

*NORTHERN STREET, between the northern boundary of the municipal area and Plaza Encarnación Puchol, having a length of 306.25 linear metres.

*CENTRE STREET, between the south of the Plaza de Encarnación Puchol and the Avenida de Los Europeos, and has a length of 658.85 linear metres.

*SOUTH STREET, located entirely in the Molino del Agua Park, with a length of 352 linear metres.

The councillor for Infrastructures and Town Planning Management has reported that with the execution of these works, the intention is to carry out the complete repair of the pedestrian path in the northern and central sections, originally built with wooden decking, and the punctual and superficial repair of the pavement in the southern area. It is also intended to carry out the renovation of the street lighting in the three sections for models with LED technology.

After numerous meetings and different proposals addressed to Costas, the Torrevieja Town Hall has obtained the definitive authorisation to maintain practically the existing route, except in four points expressly indicated in the reports of the Provincial Coastal Service, where part of the original path and also drinking water and sanitation services need to be moved to a transit easement area, as they are currently occupying the Maritime Terrestrial Public Domain (DPMT).

As for the constructive solution, the current path will be renovated with another ecological and dismountable “wooden” appearance, thus reducing maintenance and achieving greater durability. The pavement will be made of technological wood with three structural typologies, the first with a distance between the axes of the piles of 2.20 metres, the second with a distance between axes of 1.90 metres and the third typology is a horizontal structure supported directly on the sand. The solution in all three cases consists of creating a rigid platform made up of 3 metre wide and 2.90 metre long modules.

The solution adopted in the work guarantees sustainability and recycling, given that raw materials are used in the production and supply of the material, combining 70% recycled pine wood products with 30% high-density polyethylene, which contributes to reducing the felling of forests and CO2 emissions.

Another singular action contained in the works is the demolition of a footbridge originally built in printed concrete in the southern section, which is being replaced by a wooden footbridge of approximately 120 metres in length, to better adapt to the environment of the Natural Park.

The works started yesterday in the central section, specifically in Avenida de Los Europeos, and will progress in the direction of Plaza Encarnación Puchol, so as not to affect the shops with terraces which are still taking advantage of the good weather at this time of year.

Finally, the deadline for the execution of all the works is one year, although the mayor of Torrevieja has reported that the City Council is considering the option of carrying out partial receptions of the works, to be opening to citizens the sections to be executed. In addition, Eduardo Dolon has indicated that he hopes that before the beginning of next summer the main actions will be completely executed, in order to offer an optimal quality service to the thousands of tourists and residents who enjoy this promenade of the beach of La Mata.