Residency fraud arrests



Authorities in Alicante province have apprehended a total of 14 individuals suspected of orchestrating an elaborate scheme involving forged documents to secure residency in Spain and claim benefits. Shockingly, among those taken into custody are two civil servants implicated in the operation.

The investigation was set into motion after law enforcement noticed an unusual surge in registrations on the municipal register, commonly known as the padron, all emanating from a handful of addresses. This discovery prompted the National Police to launch an investigation.

Upon further scrutiny, it was uncovered that the suspects had utilised a series of fabricated documents at local councils in the municipalities of Pinoso and La Algueña to falsely assert their residency at these locations.

Once successfully enrolled in the municipality, they then proceeded to apply for health cards, allowing them access to public medical services. Additionally, the forged documents were instrumental in obtaining residency permits, a move aimed at facilitating the entry of family members from abroad onto Spanish soil.

According to reports a public employee in Pinoso was allegedly responsible for handling the fraudulent applications, while a counterpart in La Algueña purportedly fabricated documents to aid the suspects in obtaining residency permits. Both of these civil servants were arrested during the operation.

While the other 12 individuals involved face accusations of employing these false documents, the masterminds have thus far managed to evade capture after fleeing to Morocco in July.

The investigation is ongoing, with approximately two dozen individuals still under scrutiny due to their alleged involvement in the case. Authorities remain committed to unravelling the full extent of this fraudulent operation and bringing all perpetrators to justice.

This operation underscores the diligent efforts of law enforcement in Alicante province to combat fraudulent activities and safeguard the integrity of residency processes in Spain. The apprehension of the two civil servants highlights the commitment to holding individuals in positions of trust accountable for their actions.