Residential solar power is the future

Home solar energy adoption rises by 200%

During the past year, Spain went through an exponential growth of home solar panels

installations, becoming the second country in Europe (just after Germany) with the

highest solar energy capacity. So far this year experts have reported a 200% increase.

The energy crisis in Europe reached record levels in the price of electricity in 2022,

which, combined with governmental incentives and subsidies, has facilitated a clear path

towards energy transition. This new ‘go solar’ pattern is extended through Spain at a

national level.

Spain’s huge solar power potential

With an average of 2,500 hours of sunshine per year and 9.7 million roofs available, Spain

is one of the countries with the highest potential for residential solar energy. The reason

behind Sunhero’s foundation in 2019, was to bring photovoltaic energy to all those willing

to take a step forward into the future of renewables.

In a sector that is becoming more and more competitive, offering accessible and

affordable solutions, together with custom designs and quality service, are the key

ingredients of the value proposition for PV business. The combined efforts from both

private companies and local governments have made solar a real alternative to

traditional energy

The price of solar panels drops by 99%

Since solar panels became commercially available in the 1980s, the price has fallen by

99%. Technological breakthroughs have transformed solar energy into one of the most

efficient and affordable in the renewable sector.

Experts from the Institute for Climate Energy and Disaster Solutions have affirmed that

“Solar is going to completely dominate energy supply in the future,”. “If you look at the

new electricity capacity that is being installed around the world, the largest single

component is solar.”

Now is the perfect time to benefit from residential solar power. In addition to saving up

to 70% on the electricity bill, solar energy offers independence from electricity price

fluctuations and increases the value of the houses. Not to forget, its contribution to

mitigating climate change.

