Residents demand railing repairs on Costa promenade



The Cabo Roig and Lomas Residents Association has voiced its utter disgust and dissatisfaction regarding the deterioration of the railings along Playa Flamenca promenades, one of the main beaches in the area. The railing, subjected to years of corrosive elements from storms and high humidity, now requires immediate and urgent attention.

Temporary fencing has been hastily installed by Orihuela council in areas where sections of the railing are completely missing, aiming to prevent potential accidents serious injury should anyone stumble over the exposed edges.

While the problem has been escalating over the past two years, successive council administrations have made little effort to rectify the situation. The Partido PopularVox coalition currently in power has asserted that they are actively seeking funding to address the damage wrought by high oxidation.

Former infrastructure councillor, Angel Noguera, explained that budgetary constraints coupled with soaring energy costs were the primary hindrances to the necessary repairs. Prior to these cutbacks, he said that trial works were conducted on the railings between Calle Violeta and Cala Estaca. This involved meticulously sanding down the railing, removing any rust, and applying a fresh coat of paint.

Noguera emphasised that, if not for the financial limitations, the undertaking would have extended to cover the entire railing along Playa Flamenca and Cala Mosca. The makeshift measures applied so far have proved insufficient, with the iron pillars supporting the stainless-steel bars now so corroded that they need replacing with more resilient materials capable of withstanding the harsh elements.

Residents are increasingly vocal about their concerns, urging prompt action from the council to safeguard the safety and aesthetics of this cherished coastal promenade. As the debate continues, the fate of Playa Flamenca’s railing remains uncertain, leaving residents and visitors alike anxiously awaiting a definitive solution to this long-standing issue.