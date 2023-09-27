“Revitalize Los Montesinos” workshops begin

The Los Montesinos City Council , through its Department of Local Development and Development and with aid from the Development area of ​​the Alicante Provincial Council, organizes practical sessions , from September 21 to October 19, in the format of workshops to promote of the local economy with the participation of seven specialist speakers on the subject who will provide attendees with concepts, keys and practical ideas to revitalize their businesses or start new ones.

The idea, in the words of the Councilor for Local Development and Development, Ana Belén Juárez , is “to help our merchants, businessmen, self-employed people, the tourism sector such as hospitality and lodging, as well as entrepreneurs, unemployed people with interest in their job placement and even students and interested parties, to learn how to value and boost their businesses.”

The councilor has emphasized that “what better way for the local economy to grow and be as productive and prosperous as possible. Generating wealth in the municipality is something that interests us all and from the City Council we want to contribute our grain of sand in this regard with these workshops.” Therefore, “I hope we fulfill the title of these days and that this is a good opportunity to activate the economy and revitalize Los Montesinos even more.”

The coordinator of the ‘Revitalize Los Montesinos’ workshops, Alejandro de la Vega, tells us the main objectives of these days and how fortunate he feels “to help activate the local economy, help small businesses, entrepreneurs, “People who want to improve their businesses and, with all this, contribute to increasing the local wealth of the municipality of Los Montesinos.”

For the development of the entire program, there will be a previous presentation day to the public, at the town’s Civic and Social Center , of the content of the workshops and also that same day, Thursday, September 21 , there will be an inaugural conference by the expert on the subject, the “Shopkeeper”, Manuel Amat Payá : 7 Keys to Building a Successful Business.

That same day, registration of interested parties will be made in an available QR code.