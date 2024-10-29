Rock Against Cancer hands over 20,000e



The people who are the driving force behind the fundraising phenomenon that is Rock Against Cancer held a special concert night recently to hand over 20,000e to two local charities dedicated to fighting the disease. The funds were split equally between AfeCancer and the Torrevieja branch of Alicante Against Cancer and presented at the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre.

The event doubled as a thank you to all the volunteers that give their time to make Rock Against Cancer such a success. The event was attended by Rosa Cañón, Councillor for Health and Gitte Lund, Councillor for International Residents both on behalf of Torrevieja Town Hall. Representatives from both charities were also in attendance and the cheques were handed over to Miguel Sánchez Barredo, secretary of AfeCancer and Manoli Flores, president of Alicante Against Cancer.

The entertainment was provided by local band Fun Music Containers, a culturally mixed trio from Cuba, Spain and Wales. The band were a huge hit with the audience fusing music, comedy and sketches to make the evening a night to remember.