Rock Against Cancer showcases best tribute bands in Europe



On Friday 12th and Saturday 13th of September, the Antonio Soria Park in Torrevieja will host this year’s Rock Against Cancer Festival, a charity music event in support of two local charities: AFECÁNCER and the Torrevieja branch of Alicante para la lucha contra el cáncer.

Running from 6pm to 2am, the festival will feature Europe’s top tribute bands from the United Kingdom (UK) and Denmark (DK), delivering two unforgettable nights of pure rock. As in previous years of the event there will be will food trucks for everyone’s culinary enjoyment.

Friday, 12th September – A night of legends:

• Foo Fighters – From the UK, The Foo Fighters GB are Europe’s No.1 tribute to the iconic rock band led by Dave Grohl.

• AC/DC – High-voltage rock arrives with Almost AC/DC, Denmark’s top tribute to the legendary Australian group.

• Bryan Adams – Bryan Adams Tribute (DK) will bring back the timeless hits of the Canadian rock star.

• The Boss (Bruce Springsteen) – A premium Danish tribute to the great American rock icon.

Saturday, 13th September – Punk rock & classics:

• Green Day – UK’s Green Haze, Europe’s No.1 tribute, will set the tone with Green Day’s explosive live energy.

• The Offspring – The Offspin (UK) will ignite the stage with the unmistakable sound of 90s punk rock.

• Guns N’ Roses – Guns Rose Tribute (DK) will transport the audience to the golden era of hard rock.

• Sum 41 – Some 41 (UK), Europe’s best tribute to the punk-pop legends, will close the festival in style.

Each day’s entry is 25 euros, and tickets are now on sale at: www.rockagainstcancer.es

Or on Entradium: https://entradium.com/events/rock-against-cancer-2025

Organised with the support of the Torrevieja City Council – Department of Culture, along with a wide range of local sponsors, this is an unmissable weekend of music, solidarity, and the ongoing fight against cancer.