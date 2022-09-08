

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Rock Against Cancer is pleased to announce that the fifth edition will take place this weekend – the 9th and 10th September 2022 in Parque Antonio Soria of Torrevieja (next to the Friday Market area and the Water Park).

This years’ line up is awesome and features some of the very best tribute bands in Europe. From Denmark: for the third time, we have the guys from ALMOST AC/DC plus Bryan Adams Tribute, Creedence Clearwater Repeated and Volbeatz. From Spain, the great rockabilly sound of The Hellhates (Murcia), U2 Band (U2 Tribute band from Murcia), Mötorhits (Motörhead tribute band from Barcelona), Attitude for Destruction (Guns ‘n Roses Tribute band from Barcelona) and the stoner rock of Ricky Diamond (Torrevieja).

This year’s new venue at Antonio Soria Park will have one main stage, plus a DJ stage with Big FM Radio and a second stage with live music.

There will also be more than 20 artisans stalls from the Vega Baja and six food trucks from different parts of Spain with tasty food: Argentinean BBQ El Caminito, deluxe burgers, sandwiches, onion rings and potatoes from the 13*14 Food Truck, Chez Heidi Danish Hot dogs, GoFree sweet & salty crepes, the Asian and Hawaiian flavours from Cool Cat Street Food, and the Latin flavour of Latinos Street Food.

This festival will benefit AFECÁNCER and Alicante Para La Lucha Contra El Cancer, with their venues in Torrevieja. Funds will be raised through the sale of merchandising and donations from the public. It’s an ideal opportunity to enjoy the festival with old and new friends with the aim of raising money for the cause.

Tickets are available from:

Entradium

https://entradium.com/events/rock-against-cancer-2022

Or the website

https://www.rockagainstcancer.es/