Rojales man arrested for kidnap and death threats



Local Police officers in Rojales have arrested a Cuban man for illegal detention, gender violence, causing injuries and death threats against his girlfriend, a young Uruguayan national.

Officers received a call from the 112 emergency centre alerting them to the situation. The woman had been held for at least three days in a house in an urbanisation of Rojales, according to the Councillor for Citizen Security, Lourdes López.

Offices stormed the property and released the young woman, who had sustained injuries during her ordeal. The man resisted arrest and attacked the officers before being subdued.

The case has been passed to the Almoradí Civil Guard in order to continue with the necessary procedures and make further investigations into the crimes.

Meanwhile, Guardia Civil officers have arrested two men, one in Torrevieja and one in Guardamar, and a further two are under investigation – all for internet fraud and money laundering. Operation ‘Bulldog’ was launched after a member of the public reported that he had been scammed out of money, paying for a mobile phone on-line that never arrived. It is believed that the gang conned more than 70 people, across Spain.

The operation began last summer when Civil Guard officers belonging to the Teruel Team and the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police investigated the mobile phone purchase. The investigation allowed the officers to uncover how the members of the organisation used a fraudulent website, which imitated a well-known mobile phone manufacturer. The victims shopped on-line for mobile phones and were directed to the site, completely unaware it was bogus. After selecting a product, they were asked for a series of personal information, including their email address.

Following the purchase, the gang sent an invoice through the email provided with the payment instructions to make a bank transfer, but once paid, they never received the products they had bought.

After receiving the money, the criminals laundered money through local ATMs and invested it in digital currency.

The local men were brought before Teruel Investigating Court number 3, which ordered that the two detainees be sent to prison.