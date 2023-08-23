San Miguel organizes the night route “The home of the owl” through Sierra Escalona

The Department of Youth of the San Miguel de Salinas City Council has organized a night route through Sierra Escalona for next Thursday, August 31 at 8:30 p.m. The activity is aimed at young people between the ages of 12 and 30 registered in the municipality and places are limited. Those interested must register through the form that they will find on the City Council’s social networks: Facebook or Instagram @cijsanmiguel.

The purpose of this nocturnal route is to learn about the life of the Eagle Owl, guided by Pablo Perales, a great connoisseur of the mountains, environmentalist and forestry technician. During the tour, ultrasound detectors for bats, thermal cameras for fauna detection, entomological sleeves, UV light flashlights to detect scorpions and binoculars and long-range telescopes will be used.

It is advisable to wear suitable footwear and clothing and a flashlight.