San Miguel road works causes 2km detour for six months



Emergency reconstruction works are set to stary today, Tuesday 16th April, on the Lo Quiles bridge over the Rambla de Lo Quiles, located along the CV-95 between San Miguel de Salinas and Orihuela.

This decision, made by the Territorial Service of Public Infrastructures of Alicante, follows several inspections conducted by road surveillance teams from the Generalitat, which revealed significant deterioration in various structural elements of the bridge, including pavement subsidence, pillar undermining, and vault degradation.

Responding to the urgent need for action, the Consell recently approved the declaration of urgency for the reconstruction works, allocating a budget of 2.6 million euros. These vital repairs are expected to span six months, during which time the affected section of the CV-95 will be closed to traffic.

In an official announcement published recently in the Official Gazette of the Generalitat Valenciana (DOGV), it was confirmed that the affected stretch of the CV-95 will be inaccessible for the duration of the reconstruction project. However, an alternative route has been designated to facilitate traffic flow during this period. However, this will see drivers take a 2km detour, which is expected to cause congestion at peak traffic flow times. It is believed that the detour will impact around 10,000 drivers a day after the Generalitat ruled out creating a provisional parallel road, that would have offered a speedier alternative route.

New Route

For motorists travelling in the direction of Orihuela – Torrevieja, an exit will be available shortly before reaching Lo Quiles, directing drivers through the roundabout towards Solozabal Street and onwards to Ronda Oeste, where they can rejoin the CV-95. Similarly, those heading in the opposite direction, Torrevieja – Orihuela, will follow the same route in reverse.

The announcement was made by the San Miguel council on Friday in a 40-word statement, attaching the map with the alternative route, although with no explanation. The message with “sorry for the inconvenience.”

The closure and subsequent reconstruction signify a concerted effort to address critical infrastructure concerns and ensure the safety of road users traversing the CV-95. Authorities urge all commuters to adhere to the designated alternative routes and exercise caution in the vicinity of the construction site.