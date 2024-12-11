Santa Walk raises much needed funds



This year´s annual Santa Walk was held on Sunday 8th December, organised by Maria and the Pink Ladies and in aid of local anti-cancer charity AACC. More than 200 walkers took part in the 5km walk which began and ended at the main plaza at Zenia Boulevard.

The event will started at 11am with registration at just €5, with all monies raised donated directly to the AACC Early Detection Program and other initiatives organised by the charity. Of course, the organisation needs all the funds it can get, as the latest cancer research show that one in two of us will suffer from cancer during our lives.

As well as walkers hundreds supported the event and joined in the fun, in what proved to be a great day out full of festive fun.

In order the create a party atmosphere and get into the Christmas spirit, people dressed up in their Christmas jumpers, Santa hats, Mrs Claus outfits, Reindeer headgear and anything else festive they could think of. In past year´s the procession of Santa´s weaving its way through the streets of Orihuela Costa has been a sight to behold and this year was no different. There were Christmas songs galore and great entertainment on the stage hosted by Simon Morton from Sunshine FM. The Local Police were in attendance keeping all of the walkers safe during the 5km circuit.

During the event, Maria and the Pink Ladies collected items for people less fortunate and passing them on to Reach Out, a local charity helping people and families in need.