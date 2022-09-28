Sarafina South African Kitchen, Algorfa



Sarafina South African Kitchen offers real South African Food offering both meat, vegetarian and vegan options. South African food is an amazing fusion of European, Indian, Malaysian, Asian and Native African styles. South Africa is a melting pot of so many cultures which result in a wide variety of cuisine from around the world. We have on occasion, South African Wines, which have a strong French heritage, and also an extensive Special Whisky selection for Whisky Lovers out there. Our Sunday Lunch Special has gained a great reputation locally and we regularly offer Daily and Week Specials so please keep and eye out on our web page.

Two of the most popular dishes include bobotie and bunny chow.

A classic dish from South Africa, Bobotie (pronounced ba-bo-tea), is made with ground beef seasoned to perfection and a creamy, decadent topping. It is rich, savory, spicy, aromatic, and zingy. A comforting meal, full of the flavors of Africa!Bobotie’s roots in South Africa date back to the 17th century. Dutch traders set up camp in the area that is now Cape Town as a stopping point on their journeys back and forth to Indonesia. The traders brought spices, cooking techniques, and recipes with them. While the specifics are a bit vague, it is thought by some that the original bobotie recipe came from Indonesia and was adapted to fit the available ingredients.

Today many consider bobotie to be the national dish of South Africa, and it has become popular on menus featuring South African cuisine all over the world.

Bunny chow, often referred to simply as a bunny,is a South African fast food dish consisting of a hollowed-out loaf of white bread(or sometimes brown bread) filled with curry and salad. It originated among Indian South Africans of Durban. Throughout various South African communities one can find different versions of the bunny chow, which uses only a quarter loaf of bread and depending on which part of the country you are in, is sometimes called a scambane, kota (“quarter”) or shibobo; it is a name that it shares with sphatlho, a South African dish that evolved from the bunny chow.

Find Sarafina South African Kitchen at:

Av. Antonio Pedrera Soler

Urbanización La Finca Golf, 29

03169 Algorfa

Alicante

Spain

For bookings, call: 711 03 64 76