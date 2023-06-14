Save our bowling club



This week the Costa Blanca People was contacted by La Siesta Bowling Club, which after 25 years is about to be made homeless. The majority of the 70-plus members have been members since it opened and play on a regular basis.

The club and its members have been given notice to quit the club in September as the land and property has been sold and will be ‘repurposed’ by its new owners.

Karen Kirk said: “We believe that given there is a new, €4.2 million leisure park that is currently in construction bordering the rear of our club, the prospective purchaser has decided that they might make a killing by changing the use.”

Of course, bars and restaurants are much more profitable than a bowling club but the members are heartbroken. The club, which is open 6 days a week, is not only for green bowling to keep us fit but is also a social club for lonely widows and widowers. The more than 70 members have ages ranging from 60+ to 90 years of age and are asking “where else is there for us to go?”

All bowlers in Spain have to be licenced by the national federation in order to play and the members of La Siesta Bowling Club are federated and legally recognised by the Valencian region.

Karen continued: “We want to know if the council can offer us a possible new site, maybe a disused sports area close by or refuse to change our current clubs use? We are hoping that looking after the older members of the community is important to the local government and the local community.

“There is a bowls club at Oasis and we have been exploring the possibility of using its facilities. However, there is a law which states that clubs cannot share if entering the leagues.”

The members are so passionate about their club that many have stated that if the club has to merge or share facilities they will give up bowling, which is worrying from a health, fitness and social point of view.

Determined to investigate every avenue, Karen is going to the LLB lawmakers meeting on the 20th June to clarify the laws and put the clubs case to them.