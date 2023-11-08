Soldier on the march for HELP Vega Baja



Ex Grenadier Guard, Josh Fazzino, has been redesigning the website for local charity, HELP Vega Baja. Keen to support the charity in recognition of their great work, Josh visited the committee and told them that he would like to do a 70K walk carrying a 20 kilo back pack!

The walk is going to take place on the 11th November and will cover several local points including the car boot sale at Calle Dominican Republica Las Filipinas, Villa Martin Plaza, and High Street San Miguel (by the church). Arriving at Via Park III in Los Altos by 11 am, Josh will be met by volunteers of the charity in time for a 2 minute remembrance day silence. Everyone is welcome to join in.

Michele Masson, President of the charity said “we are so pleased that Josh has chosen to do this walk for us and we are amazed at his determination to complete the walk and the daily training he is putting in. Both Josh and the charity will be doing some live posts on the day for the HELP Vega Baja Facebook page so that people can follow his progress and hopefully go to one of the points on the route to wave him on. Some of our sponsors have already sent through donations and we hope that people will dig deep and support our charity and of course show their appreciation to Josh. If anyone would like to donate but can´t make it on the day, there are details on our website how donations can be made. We would like to thank Josh for choosing to support us”.