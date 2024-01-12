Spain achieves lowest unemployment since 2007



In a positive turn of events, Spain witnessed a significant drop in unemployment, reaching its lowest level since 2007, as reported in the latest data for December 2023. The number of unemployed individuals decreased by 4.59% compared to December 2022, resulting in a total of 2,707,456 unemployed individuals – a notable reduction of approximately 130,000 people.

The closing of the year 2023 also marked near-record employment figures, with over 20.8 million people gainfully employed and affiliated with the Spanish Social Security system. The final statistics unveiled the most substantial annual job creation since 2018, excluding the post-Covid recovery of 2021, with more than 539,000 additional workers entering the job market. This achievement is particularly noteworthy considering the challenging economic landscape marked by the inflation crisis and a record surge in interest rates.

Despite the overall positive trend, three regions, namely Catalonia, Valencia, and La Rioja, experienced an increase in unemployment between November and December 2023. In contrast, the Balearic Islands stood out with the highest increase in employment during the same period, boasting a remarkable 3.74% rise.

Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz underscored the positive impact of employment policies, emphasizing that young people and women are the primary beneficiaries. According to Díaz, the total number of unemployed women reached its lowest point since 2008, with 1,616,973 women now employed. Additionally, youth unemployment witnessed a historic low, decreasing by 12,014 – the lowest figure in the entire historical series for any month.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed his satisfaction with the employment trends, stating on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), ‘Spain has created more than half a million jobs in 2023, and there are already almost 21 million [affiliated to social security]. Less youth unemployment, record female employment, and more permanent contracts. It is possible to grow, create jobs, and advance rights.’ The Prime Minister’s remarks reflect the government’s commitment to fostering a robust and inclusive job market despite economic challenges.