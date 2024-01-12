Spain anticipates record-breaking January 2024



Spain is gearing up for a bustling start to the new year, with recent data from Turespaña, the Spanish tourism office, indicating a record-breaking anticipation of over 7.4 million seats for international flights to the country in January 2024. This figure reflects an impressive 13% surge compared to January 2023, which saw 6.6 million available seats. The substantial increase underscores Spain’s enduring allure as a premier travel destination and highlights positive momentum in the tourism sector.

Analysing the forecast for January 2024 against the previous year, Turespaña identifies the United Kingdom, Germany, and Italy as the main issuing markets that continue to perform exceptionally well. Notably, the UK demonstrates a 5.9% increase in seats, Germany experiences a substantial 12.2% surge, and Italy records an impressive 20.7% rise.

Jordi Hereu, the Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Tourism, expressed confidence in Spain’s tourism strength, stating, “This forecast confirms the strength of tourism in Spain, with data that predicts an excellent year in 2024, just as 2023 has been, where we have already surpassed pre-pandemic figures.”

The growth extends beyond major European markets, with Poland and Czechia experiencing growth rates exceeding 50%, indicative of accelerated expansion. Additionally, Ireland, the United States, Colombia, Austria, and Türkiye report significant increases of over 15%.

British visitors continue to play a pivotal role in Spain’s vital tourism industry. In 2019, the country welcomed over 18 million arrivals from the UK, underscoring the significance of British tourism to Spain’s overall visitor numbers. As Spain positions itself for a robust January 2024, these optimistic projections signal a positive trajectory for the country’s tourism sector in the coming year.