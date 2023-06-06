Spain invests in mental health support



In a bid to strengthen mental health support services and improve primary care centres, the Spanish Government has announced substantial financial investments. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez revealed two funding packages which include 38.9 million euros dedicated to mental health services and 579.1 million euros intended for enhancing primary care infrastructure and acquiring new clinical equipment for healthcare centres.

The funding will be distributed among the different regions of Spain, as healthcare policy is primarily delegated to regional governments. Prime Minister Sánchez stressed the importance of addressing mental health and reducing the associated stigma. He highlighted a recent meeting at Moncloa, where he gathered associations and groups working in the field of mental health and recognised the need to make mental health visible and openly discuss it without stigmatisation. Sánchez emphasised that experiencing depression or psychological difficulties is common and can be overcome.

The 38.9 million euros allocated to mental health services will support various aspects, including financing community mental health teams for both adults and young individuals. The funding will also contribute to prevention and early detection efforts, including improvements to the 024 suicide helpline, launched last year.

Spain currently holds the highest rate of anti-anxiety medication consumption globally and is the largest consumer of psychiatric or psychotropic medication in the European Union. To address this issue, the funding aims to enhance service accessibility, strengthen existing mental health care, and establish new units in areas that lack them.

Andalucia, the most populous region, will receive 7 million euros from the mental health funding package, followed by Catalonia with 6.5 million euros, Madrid with 5.6 million euros, and the Valencian Community with 4.3 million euros.

This funding initiative builds upon the national Mental Health Plan implemented last year, which allocated 100 million euros annually for 2022, 2023, and 2024. Additionally, the government had already provided 24 million euros to autonomous communities last year.

Links to lockdown

The objective of these financial commitments is to establish a comprehensive mental health care system across Spain. Mental health issues, particularly among children and young people, have seen a rise in recent years. Experts attribute this trend to factors such as the lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic, which affected crucial developmental years, as well as the high rates of social media and technology usage among children.

Distress calls from children under 18 in Spain have shown a significant increase in suicidal thoughts, with a thirty-fivefold rise over the past decade. Self-harm, anxiety, depression, and eating disorders have also experienced a substantial increase, with a 291 percent rise.

In addition to mental health funding, 579.1 million euros will be allocated to autonomous communities to enhance primary care infrastructure and acquire necessary equipment. Spain’s Minister of Health, José Miñones, described this funding as the largest investment in primary care in history. He emphasized that the funds would come from the national budget, showcasing the government’s commitment to healthcare. With these funding initiatives, the government of Spain aims to provide better mental health support services, reduce stigma, and strengthen primary care centres, ultimately improving the overall well-being of its citizens.