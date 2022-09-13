Spain pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II



The world watched as the passing of Queen Elizabeth II was announced last week. Since then, tributes have been pouring in from world leaders in honour of the beloved monarch. Locally, tributes were paid to the Queen in Torrevieja where a minute’s silence was observed and the British flag was flown at half mast in Plaza de la Constitución as a mark of respect.

The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, alongside a large contingent of the local government team and members of various associations of British residents, attended the solemn service. A book of condolence was also opened at the entrance to the town hall which will later be presented to the British royal family. Eduardo Dolón told the Costa Blanca People, “I would like to express my sincere sympathy and deepest condolences on the occasion of the sad death of Queen Elizabeth II, on behalf of the entire town of Torrevieja, to the more than 5,000 British residents registered in our city and who are authentic Torrevejenses.

From here, I can only praise the figure of Queen Elizabeth II, her example as a monarch and a reference for all, having impeccably represented her people for 70 years.

On Friday, in the Plaza de la Constitución, we paid tribute to her by observing a minute of silence, raising the United Kingdom flag, the Union Jack, to half mast and signing a book of condolences. This book will remain in the main entrance of the Town Hall so that any citizen can offer their condolences to the British royal family.”

The flag remained at half mast for three days.

Mayor of Orihuela Carolina Gracia told the Costa Blanca People, “As mayor of Orihuela, I convey my deepest condolences to both the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and to the extensive British population residing in our municipality, on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. From Orihuela we recognize the importance of the figure of her Queen in the seventy years of her reign, in which she has dedicated herself to her country with effort, respect and discretion, becoming one of the most acclaimed and beloved European monarchs for her village. Now, the United Kingdom begins a new stage with the proclamation of a new king, Charles III, whom I congratulate and wish him a successful and glorious reign in which respect for his people prevails.”

Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia also offered their condolences in a letter to King Charles III, the late queen’s son.

“Your Majesty, dearest Charles,

“Deeply saddened by the sorrowful news of the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, your beloved Mother, I would like to offer Your Majesty and the British people, on my behalf and on behalf of the Spanish Government and people, our most heartfelt condolences.”

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has undoubtedly witnessed, written and shaped many of the most relevant chapters in the history of our world during the last seven decades,” Felipe continued. “Her sense of duty, commitment and a whole life devoted to serving the people of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland set an example for all of us and will remain as a solid and valuable legacy for future generations.”

The Spanish royal concluded his message saying, “Queen Letizia and I send Your Majesty and the whole Family our love and prayers. You are all in our hearts and thoughts. We will miss Her dearly. With all my friendship and affection, Felipe.”

In Benidorm, floral tributes were left by residents and holidaymakers alike, all keen to mark the passing of the Queen. Karen Cowles, president of the association of British businesses in Benidorm said, “We are very sad. We believed that she would never die, that we would have her forever.”

Benidorm city council set up a tribute in the square on Avenida del Derramador to honour the Queen with the town’s 3000 British residents and many thousands of British holidaymakers marking her passing by leaving flowers, candles and notes of sympathy. Municipal technicians installed a flagpole where the British flag was raised at half mast and a laurel wreath with white flowers, and the word ‘Benidorm’ inscribed at the bottom.

Several other councils across the Valencian Community, especially in the Alicante province, also expressed their sorrow for the loss of the Queen and expressed their condolences to the 100,000 strong British community that call the Valencian Community home.

The UK’s ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, tweeted: “The passing of The Queen is a moment of great sadness. I deeply appreciate the many, many expressions of sympathy from all our Spanish friends.”

The British Chamber of Commerce in Spain issued a statement saying, “The British Chamber of Commerce in Spain would like to transmit our sincerest condolences and sadness for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and express our sympathy to the Royal Family, the British people and the Commonwealth for the loss of the Monarch.

For more than seven decades, Queen Elizabeth dedicated her life to serving the United Kingdom with exemplary devotion and dignity, inspiring many people not only in the United Kingdom but all over the world. Her Majesty played an extraordinary role in the growing and strengthening of bilateral relations between our two countries. In our memory we will always hold dear her official visit to Spain in 1988 and the welcome given to King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia in England five years ago. Both occasions are proof of the huge commitments she made to maintain good relations between the United Kingdom and Spain.

Aida Garcia, President of the British Chamber, considers that with the death of Queen Elizabeth II “we have lost one of the most important figures of the 20th and 21st century, who played a key part in many historical events. Without her, a significant part of recent history could not be understood. Her legacy is hugely significant.”

Queen Elizabeth´s reign will always be remembered and her legacy will live on forever in our memory. Her death signifies the loss of one of the most important figures of the last century. Elizabeth II will remain part of British, European and world history.

In these difficult times. The British Chamber of Commerce remain close to the British people and we share in your sadness.”

The Queen will be laid to rest on Monday September 19th with several British owned businesses on the Costa Blanca closing their doors for the day as a mark of respect. Manager of Quesada Fish & Chips Kallum Crowson said “We’ll be closing our doors for the day on Monday the 19th as a mark of respect for the Queen. We hope our customers will understand and join us in paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral.”