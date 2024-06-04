Spain pledges €1bn in military aid to Ukraine amid escalating conflict



In a significant move to support Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia, Spain has pledged €1 billion in military aid for 2024. The announcement came after a high-level meeting in Madrid between Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where the two leaders signed a comprehensive security deal.

The agreement, which marks a substantial increase in Spain’s military support to Ukraine, was highlighted during a joint press conference. “This commitment will enable Ukraine to enhance its capabilities, especially its crucial air defence systems needed to protect civilians, cities, and infrastructure from indiscriminate attacks, as seen recently in Kharkiv,” Sánchez stated. His remarks referred to a recent Russian strike on Kharkiv, which resulted in at least 16 fatalities.

Zelensky’s visit to Spain comes amid Ukraine’s strenuous defence against a Russian ground offensive in the Kharkiv region, marking Moscow’s most significant territorial push in 18 months. As the conflict extends into its third year, Ukraine has been persistently appealing for more advanced weaponry to counter the superior Russian forces, with a particular emphasis on air defence systems.

Spanish media reports suggest that the newly signed deal will likely include advanced Patriot missiles and Leopard tanks, bolstering Ukraine’s military arsenal. This agreement follows Zelensky’s previous bilateral security accords with France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Prime Minister Sánchez elaborated on the wide-ranging scope of the security agreement. “This deal is founded on a comprehensive security perspective, covering military, humanitarian, and financial support. It also includes collaboration between Spanish and Ukrainian defence industries, assistance with reconstruction, and de-mining operations,” he explained.

Previously, Spain had provided relatively modest military aid to Ukraine. The Kiel Institute, which monitors arms donations to Ukraine, notes that Spain had committed €330 million in military aid up to this point, positioning it as a minor contributor compared to other European nations. For context, Germany, France, and Italy have pledged €18.61 billion, €5.65 billion, and €1.0 billion respectively, while the United Kingdom has contributed €9.22 billion.

In recent months, Spain has stepped up its support, sending an unspecified number of Patriot air defence missile systems and ten Leopard tanks to Ukraine. This significant new commitment further underscores Spain’s evolving role in aiding Ukraine’s defence efforts.

During Zelensky’s visit, he was also welcomed by King Felipe VI at Madrid’s Barajas airport. This trip had been postponed earlier in the month due to an intensified Russian offensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region, which had severely impacted Ukrainian forces.

The enhanced military aid from Spain comes at a critical juncture, as Ukraine continues to resist Russian advances and seeks greater international support to sustain its defence and protect its sovereignty.