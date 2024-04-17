Spain to witness three spectacular solar eclipses



Following the recent “Great American Eclipse,” attention now turns to Spain as the country gears up to experience not one, but three major solar eclipses over the next three years. While the United States will have to wait until 2033 for its next total solar eclipse, Spain is set to take centre stage in the celestial phenomenon.

Despite not being the first choice for eclipse watchers, Spain will host a trio of remarkable events, with the cities of Madrid and Barcelona missing out on the spectacle. Here’s what you need to know about Spain’s upcoming solar eclipses:

Total Solar Eclipse 2026 – Although the east coast of Spain, including Valencia, may seem like the ideal location, the eclipse’s path will actually favor the northwest, particularly areas like Galicia, Santander, Bilbao, and Gijon. With the sun setting 10 degrees above the west, towns such as Panenica, Burgos, and Valladolid are expected to offer the best viewing opportunities.

Total Solar Eclipse 2027 – This eclipse will offer a breathtaking spectacle along Spain’s southern coast, with totality reaching its peak duration of 4 minutes and 39 seconds in Tarifa. Anywhere between Cadiz and Malaga will fall within the path of totality, with the event occurring approximately 37 degrees above the eastern horizon post-breakfast.

Annular Solar Eclipse 2028 – The “ring of fire” phenomenon, lasting up to an impressive 7 minutes and 10 seconds, will predominantly take place over the Gulf of Cadiz. However, it will still be visible from select locations along Spain’s coastline, particularly from the Portuguese border to Tarifa. Expect this pre-sunset eclipse to be approximately 8 degrees above the western horizon.

For avid eclipse chasers, the allure of relocating to Spain may be strong, but their stay may be short-lived. Following Spain’s trilogy, Australia is poised to host four total solar eclipses in 2028, 2030, 2037, and 2038, promising further celestial wonders for enthusiasts around the globe.