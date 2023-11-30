Spain’s only true, traditional Christmas shop is right under our noses!



It started for Lucy the owner 14 years ago, and grew and grew…well, unless you’ve been in there in which case it feels like it’s shrunk. Sometimes it feels like there’s so many Christmas items, that there’s not enough room for customers!

However, somehow it works. The Christmas shop Spain is a little gem. It’s crazy and deliveries arrive every day, while customers walk in with their mouths open at what they see when they step inside.

There are Santa’s everywhere, baubles and tree decs in every colour you can imagine. Fibre optic trees shine bright alongside green, snowy, gold and pink trees; trees from teeny-weeny to 10ft tall. For those that love to bake there’s loads of cake decorations and cake plates – which are usually so hard to find in Spain.

Then there’s the card section, which caters for every family combination you can imagine: ‘Daughter and Girlfriend’… they have it! ‘Granddaughter and family’ ..Yep! ‘The Man I Love’… yep. ‘Neice and Boyfriend’ yep… the list is endless in fact it’s a bit of a challenge for customers to think of random combinations where the answer isn´t yep.

The lighting range comes with a 2-year guarantee (try getting that in the chino bizarre).

If you haven’t visited The Christmas shop, please, please pop in – you have no idea what you’re missing. It is incredible and puts most UK Christmas shops to shame, and the best thing is, it’s right on our doorstep.

Santa’s busy, come on let’s be honest as if he could be sitting in Lakeside in December – he’s obviously making toys and controlling naughty elves, but he has made a special effort for local children in need and has visited for a long weekend with Mrs Christmas before the rush. It was a magical time, there was snow and a Santa Express. The presents were fabulous and of course he knew every child’s name, which is unbelievable cos he’s old… trust me it really was him.

Money was raised for Elche Childrens Care Home and for a single local good cause. Every year, thanks to The Christmas Shop someone gets a much needed donation.

The most striking thing about this shop is that the staff absolutely love it and making your Christmas wishes start to come true is what they do best, so pop in….and try to close your mouth as you walk in, because you will be gobsmacked!