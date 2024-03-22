Spanish parliament passes controversial amnesty law



In a decisive move, Spanish MPs have voted to approve a contentious amnesty law aimed at Catalan pro-independence figures, including their symbolic leader Carles Puigdemont, who has been contemplating a return from years of self-imposed exile to evade prosecution linked to the 2017 independence referendum.

The bill, dubbed the ‘Organic Amnesty Law for the Institutional, Political and Social Normalisation in Catalonia’, received 178 votes in favor and 172 against in the Spanish Congress. The legislation aims to bring closure to years of legal pursuit stemming from the failed secession attempt that ignited Spain’s most severe political turmoil in recent history.

For Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the passing of the amnesty law marks a crucial juncture, as it fulfills a demand put forth by Catalan pro-independence parties in exchange for their parliamentary backing, which enabled him to secure another term in office. The approval follows a previous rejection of the bill by MPs six weeks ago.

The bill will now proceed to the Senate, where the right-wing opposition People’s Party (PP) holds sway and vehemently opposes the measure, vowing to impede its progress and potentially send it back to the Congress for final endorsement.

This legislation stands as one of the most contentious pieces of law debated in parliament since Sánchez assumed office in 2018, even causing divisions within his own constituency.

While the government asserts that the amnesty could extend relief to hundreds of individuals, pro-independence Catalan group Omnium Cultural contends that it should encompass approximately 4,400 people, predominantly comprising low-level officials and ordinary citizens involved in organizing the referendum or participating in protests. Nevertheless, many individuals associated with the 2017 illegal referendum continue to face legal repercussions.

During the lead-up to the general election in July, Sánchez initially opposed the idea of amnesty. However, political calculations compelled a shift in his stance after the election yielded a hung parliament.

In securing another term, Sánchez found himself compelled to court the support of Puigdemont’s staunchly pro-independence party, JxCat, and its more moderate counterpart, ERC. In return, JxCat insisted on the enactment of the amnesty law.