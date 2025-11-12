Spanish police dismantle international gang smuggling ‘laughing gas’ and tobacco



Spain’s National Police have dismantled an international criminal network accused of trafficking nitrous oxide — widely known as ‘laughing gas’ — along with smuggled tobacco.

According to a police statement, officers recovered 5,184 litres of nitrous oxide during raids on a warehouse and at the residence of the suspected owner of trucks allegedly used by the group in the southern province of Málaga (Andalusia).

In a separate operation, police intercepted a truck in the eastern province of Alicante (Valencia region), seizing more than 2.5 million contraband cigarettes as members of the ring were unloading the shipment, the statement said.

Investigators believe the organisation — made up of Spanish and Eastern European nationals — concealed the illegal goods within legitimate freight bound for France and other European destinations.

Police said seven people linked to the operation have been arrested.

Nitrous oxide, which has legitimate medical applications as an anaesthetic in dentistry and surgery, is increasingly being misused for recreational purposes because of its euphoric and dissociative effects.

Health authorities have warned that abuse of the gas can lead to serious neurological harm and, in extreme cases, death.

In response to rising misuse, several European nations have imposed bans or tight restrictions on its recreational sale and consumption.