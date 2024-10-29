Spanish Pump Track Championship to be held in Torrevieja



La Siesta is to host the National Pump Track Championship, which will take place this weekend – Saturday 2 and Sunday 3rd November. Torrevieja Spots Councillor Diana Alonso joined forces with the president of the Valencian Cycling Federation, José Enrique Gutiérrez Cataluña, and Juan Ferrer López the organiser and AV Sport Cycling representative to announce the prestigious event which promises a day filled with intense competition and thrilling performances. Athletes from all over the country will gather to showcase their skills and vie for the national title, making it a must-see event for sports enthusiasts.

Torrevieja Pump Track is located in La Siesta Park, part of the 44,000 m2 space made up of recreation and rest areas, sports court areas and pétanque courts, and featuring this, the largest paved pump track area in the world. The pump track has three ability levels from children’s track, to intermediate and advanced. These are colour co-ordinated and run for different lengths.

According to organisers 250 cyclists, aged between 5 and 60, will take part in this third Spanish Pump Track Championship, a sports discipline that in recent years is showing major growth among cycling enthusiasts. PUM 2024 will feature a variety of sports, offering spectators a chance to witness top-tier competition in a number of disciplines. The event will also serve as a platform for athletes to demonstrate their prowess and earn recognition on a national level. Athletes from all over Spain will take part and the event is predicted to draw a large crowd contributing to the city’s tourism and local economy.

On Friday, 1st November, all participants will complete official training and be given practice sessions, and then on Saturday, 2nd November, from 4pm, the competition will be held for cyclists in categories between 5-8 years of age.

On Sunday, 3rd November, from 10am, cyclists from the categories Children, Cadet, Junior, Under-23, Elite, Master 30, Master 40, Master 50 and Master 60 will compete. Trophies will be presented on the track at the end of the competition.

The Championship will be broadcast live on stream and TVE’s Telesport, TVE will broadcast a video summary of the entire competition.