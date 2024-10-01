Stevie’s final act of kindness: Thousands donated to local charities



Hundreds of people gathered at the Emerald Isle on Sunday (29th September) to honour the memory of Stevie Spit. The event was planed before the much-loved local entertainer and fundraiser passed away and it was decided that, not only would the show go on, but that the event would also see the monies raised in Stevie´s name officially donated to several local charities and good causes he worked with.

The event was a day and night-long entertainment extravaganza with performances by Abba Elite, Neon Hits, Simon Jakson, Soulfully Yours, Cindy Fitzpatric, Texas Ted, Leroy Morales, Jay Markwick and his Flamenco dancers, The Jersey Boys, Crazy Ladies and Nikki G’s Dirty Grease. All of the local entertainers knew Stevie personally, gave their time for free and really pulled out all the stops in his memory. For example, this was the first and the last time, renowned Flamenco dancer Jay Markwick has performed for five years and will be one of the last times the Jersey Boys take to the stage at the Emerald Isle.

The crowd were amazing, singing, dancing and ensuring the atmosphere was one of fun and friendship. Elieen (Nanny McPhee) and her friends worked hard to boost the coffers with raffle tickets and prizes galore, determined to ensure that as much as possible was raised on the day. These were added to the remaining Go Fund Me donations, the funds raised by the De Bara Irish Bar fun day and the Villamartin Golf tournament and dinner. (Details of the De Bara events can be found on the bars Facebook page). Funds were also raised at an event held by Stevie´s friends in Benidorm

The day was also enjoyed by staff and children from Elche Children´s Home and San Jose Obrero Orphanage, just two of the ten charities that benefitted from Stevie’s final act of kindness.

Before the donations were made it was announced that the outdoor stage at The Emerald Isle has been named ‘The Stevie Spit Stage’ and Eileen, supported by Nikki G, cut the ribbon.

The money was donated as follows:

Elche Children’s Home 10,000e

San Jose Obrero Orphanage 10,000e

Samaritans in Spain 2,000e

Men´s Shed 1,000e

Royal British Legion 1,000e

Rock Against Cancer 1,000e

Pink Ladies 1,000e

Enabled Children Incentive 1,000e

Big Reds Animal Rescue 1,000e

Happy Pets 1,000e