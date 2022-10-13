STREET FOOD MARKET COMES TO TORREVIEJA



From Friday, October 21, at 6:00 p.m. until Sunday, October 23, at 5:00 p.m., residents and visitors alike can enjoy the first edition of the Street Food Market which takes place in Torrevieja’s Parque de la Estacion.

Aattendees will be able to sample a variety of quality cuisine at an affordable price, enlivened with music and free activities, all outdoors. In this first edition of Torrevieja Street Market there will be a variety of activities, concerts and family activities during the 3 day event.

There will be a wide variety of food from around the world such as tex mex, hot dogs, hamburgers or crepes, served in the now legendary vintage vans.

There will be children’s entertainers for the little ones as well as four musical performances including the well known Pablo Carbonell who will relive some of his hits from los Toreros Muertos. As well as Carbonell’s performance on Friday night (9.30pm), there will also be a performance by Control Stone, a Rolling Stones tribute band on Saturday at 9.30pm, The Liverpool Band, a Beatles tribute, on Sunday at 1pm. On Saturday afternoon, a DJ will play hits from the 80s and 90s. Between live performances, DJ Adriasola will keep the atmosphere going with lively music. There will also be a bar with beer, soft drinks and mojitos.

Find Parque de la Estacion at the top of the ‘via verde’ cycle path near the Alzheimer’s centre (where Torrevieja’s ‘skate park’ is located) or find it on Google maps: https://goo.gl/maps/L2uh4wMS8JixPkSPA