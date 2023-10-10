Successful summer for Spain



The National Institute of Statistics (INE) has unveiled its latest statistics showing a tourism boom in Spain, with August 2023 seeing an unprecedented 10.1 million international tourists gracing the country’s shores. This marks a remarkable surge of 13.9 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

In terms of spending, August showcased a substantial improvement, culminating in a total expenditure of €13,529 million, signifying an impressive growth of 19.9 percent in contrast to the previous year. The INE report further highlighted that over the initial eight months of 2023, Spain welcomed a total of 57.7 million visitors, reflecting a significant uptick of 19.6 percent from the preceding year.

During this period, tourists collectively spent €73,393 million, demonstrating an increase of 24.3 percent compared to the same period in the previous year and a substantial growth of 14.9 percent compared to 2019.

INE’s data emphasised the noteworthy influx of tourists from markets with high purchasing power, particularly the United States and Switzerland. These nationals are in pursuit of distinctive experiences in a fiercely competitive and innovative landscape, where Spain holds a prominent position as a global leader.

In August, the average expenditure per tourist in Spain reached €1343, marking a year-on-year increase of 5.3 percent.

UK Remains Spain’s Top Source of Tourists

The United Kingdom maintained its status as the primary source of tourists for Spain during this period, accounting for a formidable two million tourists, or 20.1 percent of the total, and registering an impressive 10 percent surge compared to August of the preceding year.

Following the UK, France and Germany emerged as prominent contributors to Spain’s tourist influx. France furnished 1.9 million tourists, reflecting a substantial annual rise of 17.9 percent, while Germany sent 1.2 million tourists, marking an increase of 5.8 percent from the previous year.

Among other countries of origin, there was a notable year-on-year surge in tourist arrivals from the United States, soaring to an impressive 29.5 percent compared to the previous August. Switzerland also experienced a surge of 24.1 percent, while Ireland’s numbers grew by 22.4 percent. Additional statistics disclosed that Spain has played host to 2.5 million American and 1.3 million Swiss tourists this year.

Top Spanish Destinations in 2023

Catalonia claimed the top spot among Spanish communities designated as prime tourist destinations in the initial months of 2023, hosting a staggering 12.3 million tourists. The Balearic Islands closely followed with 10.5 million visitors, while the Canary Islands welcomed more than 8.9 million.

In August alone, the Balearic Islands accounted for 23.3 percent of the total arrivals. Catalonia closely trailed with 21.1 percent of tourist arrivals in August, with Andalucia coming in third at 14.3 percent.

Furthermore, INE highlighted that Andalusia, as the third most popular destination community in August, welcomed over 1.4 million tourists, signifying an annual growth of 11.2 percent. The UK was the leading country of origin for Andalusian tourists, constituting 20.8 percent of the total, followed by France with 14 percent.

This record-breaking surge in tourism is poised to have significant economic implications for Spain, solidifying its position as a global travel hotspot. With a diverse range of attractions and a vibrant cultural scene, the country continues to be a magnet for international visitors seeking unique experiences.