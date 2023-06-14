Summer care guaranteed by local health service



In response to recent criticism about the lack of a summer plan to handle the surge in patients, the Torrevieja Health Department has unveiled its comprehensive care coverage plan. The management has assured the public that they will reinforce their staff to ensure 100% care coverage in critical services such as emergencies, primary care, and hospitalization. Even external consultations will see a significant boost, with coverage expected to reach 60%. The floors and wards will remain fully operational, while key non-assistance support services will continue to be provided.

To make this plan a reality, the Ministry of Health has allocated a budget of €2,847,532.00 for the 2023 Vacation Plan. The department has been granted authorisation to fill vacancies since 1st June, and the process of recruiting professionals through the employment exchange has already begun.

In addition to bolstering staffing levels at the hospital, the number of professionals in Primary Care will also be increased. The focus of this summer’s care strategy is to promote urgent care across the department, with Continuous Care Points (PAC) in the coastal area operating 24 hours a day. To reinforce the emergency services at coastal health centres, an additional doctor will be available in the morning and afternoon shifts. Planned vacation coverage for medical personnel has also been included in the approved plan. Furthermore, all PACs will have an additional doctor providing 12-hour coverage on weekends, and all health centres will remain open during regular hours.

With the implementation of this comprehensive care coverage plan, the Torrevieja Health Department aims to address the concerns raised by the public and provide high-quality healthcare services to the population during the summer months.

Concern over scooter injuries

Meanwhile, emergency doctors are sounding the alarm about a surge in serious injuries resulting from the use of scooters. These personal mobility vehicles (VMP) have experienced a significant boom in popularity as a means of transportation in towns and cities in recent years. Unfortunately, many users are unaware of the risks associated with scooter use, leading to a rise in scooter accidents that can have severe or even fatal consequences.

Emergency doctors agree that local hospitals now treat more serious head injuries from scooter accidents than from any other type of vehicle.

The victims arriving at the Accident and Emergency Department come from various age groups. Although many are young people, a significant number are over 50 years old.

Scooter riders absorb the impact themselves since their bodies act as the vehicle’s chassis, resulting in severe injuries.

The consensus is that stricter legislation is needed for scooter use. Currently, helmets are not mandatory except in areas lacking specific regulations. A recent study published by the Mapfre Foundation and the Mapfre Centre for Experimentation and Road Safety (Cesvimap) revealed a concerning trend. In 2021, 13 individuals lost their lives in Spain due to electric scooter accidents—an increase compared to the six deaths recorded in 2020 and five deaths in 2019.